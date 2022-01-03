Resurgent USD demand assisted USD/CAD to stage a goodish bounce from the 100-DMA support. Any meaningful recovery still seems elusive ahead of this week’s important US macro releases. Investors will …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Outlook: Defends 100-DMA/50% Fibo. confluence ahead of this week’s key event/data - January 3, 2022
- USD/CAD eyes to regain 1.2700 on softer oil, firmer US dollar - January 2, 2022
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls moving in on the strong bearish move - January 2, 2022