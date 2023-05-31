USD/CAD scales higher for the second straight day and draws support from a combination of factors. Bearish Crude Oil prices undermine the Loonie and act as a tailwind amid renewed USD buying. Traders …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Outlook: Move beyond mid-1.3600s to set the stage for further gains - May 31, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Loonie bears again prods two-month-old hurdle near 1.3650 - May 31, 2023
- USD/CAD struggles to cheer Oil price slump near 1.3600 as US Dollar retreats ahead of top-tier catalysts - May 30, 2023