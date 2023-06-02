USD/CAD drifts lower for the third successive day and drops to a multi-week low on Friday. A further recovery in Oil prices underpins the Loonie and exerts pressure amid a weaker USD. The formation of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Outlook: Seems vulnerable near multi-week low amid bearish USD, ahead of US NFP - June 2, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Continues to remain sideways below 1.3450 ahead of US NFP - June 1, 2023
- USD/CAD licks its wounds near 1.3450 as Oil bulls take a breather, US Dollar eyes NFP - June 1, 2023