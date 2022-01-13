The USD/CAD pair witnessed heavy selling during the latter part of the trading on Thursday and dropped to a near two-month low, levels just below the 1.2500 psychological mark. The downfall was …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Outlook: Seems vulnerable to slide further, bears await a break below 1.2500 - January 13, 2022
- European Open: FTSE to strive for 7600? AUD/CAD hints at swing low - January 13, 2022
- USD/CAD: Here’s why the loonie jumped to an eight-week high - January 12, 2022