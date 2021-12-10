A combination of supporting factors pushed USD/CAD back above the 1.2700 mark on Thursday. Retreating oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive amid renewed USD buying. Traders now seem …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Outlook: Stronger US CPI should allow bulls to capitalize on post-BoC recovery - December 10, 2021
- USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Dollar Rebounds on Stronger Yields - December 9, 2021
- Magnet Forensics raise $74.4 million CAD in bought deal secondary offering - December 9, 2021