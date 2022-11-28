The USD/CAD pair kicks off the new week on an upbeat note and hits a one-week high during the Asian session. This marks the second successive day of a positive move and is sponsored by a combination …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Outlook: Sustained move beyond 1.3500 should set the stage for additional gains - November 28, 2022
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Further upside hinges on 1.3450 breakout - November 27, 2022
- Live Canadian Dollar (CAD) Exchange Rates - November 27, 2022