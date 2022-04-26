The pair could be ripe for a breakout as the price gets squeezed. It is worth pointing out that the price on the daily chart has broken above its 21, 50, and 200-day average. Still, given the current …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Refreshes multi-week high, around 1.2800 amid sustained USD buying - April 26, 2022
- USD/CAD: Pair Ripe For A Squeeze? - April 26, 2022
- Latest CAD schematics show narrower side bezel on iPhone 14 Pro - April 26, 2022