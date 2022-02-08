USD/CAD registers another bounce off 50-day EMA to consolidate recent losses. Firmer yields, DXY underpin corrective pullback as oil buyers take a breather. Headlines concerning Russia, China and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD pares biggest daily loss in a month below 1.2700 amid softer oil prices - February 7, 2022
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls under pressure near critical support - February 7, 2022
- THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT: Cad Bane Is Ready For His Close-Up Thanks To New Character Poster And Stills - February 7, 2022