USD/CAD pair staged a modest rebound in early American session. US Dollar Index turned positive on the day above 93.00. Manufacturing Sales in Canada rose less than expected in July. The USD/CAD pair …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD pares early losses, turns flat near 1.3170 - September 15, 2020
- CanWel Building Materials declares CAD 0.12 dividend - September 15, 2020
- Canada plans new submarine cable to connect North Shore with CAD 15 mln investment - September 15, 2020