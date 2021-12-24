USD/CAD pauses thee-day declines above 1.2800 amid softer oil, sluggish markets

USD/CAD stays defensive around one-week low, mildly bid on a day. Oil bulls take a breather at the monthly top. Mixed updates over Omicron, US stimulus join holiday mood to restrict market moves.
