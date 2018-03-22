USD/CAD plummets to 1-1/2 week lows on notable USD supply

• The post-FOMC USD selling remains unabated on Thursday. • Technical selling below 1.29 handle aggravates the downfall. The greenback selling remained unabated on Thursday, with the USD/CAD pair falling to 1-1/2 week lows during the early European …
