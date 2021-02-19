The USD/CAD pair continued losing ground through the early North American session and dived to the 1.2600 neighbourhood or one-month lows in the last hour. The pair failed to capitalize on its early …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD plummets to one-month lows, around 1.2600 mark - February 19, 2021
- Telesat to establish campus in Quebec, receive CAD 400 million investment from province - February 19, 2021
- USD/CAD drops below 1.2650 ahead of US and Canada data - February 19, 2021