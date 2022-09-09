Investors now eye Canadian employment details for some meaningful trading impetus. The USD/CAD pair prolongs this week’s sharp pullback from levels just above the 1.3200 mark and remains under intense …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD plummets to sub-1.3000 levels, fresh monthly low ahead of Canadian jobs data - September 9, 2022
- USD/CAD loses shine below July’s peak [Video] - September 9, 2022
- 3D CAD Software Market to Reach Expected Growth of CAGR 3.4% by 2028 | 102 Report Pages - September 9, 2022