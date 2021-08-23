USD/CAD plunges in the session, down 1.26% eyes 1.2600

The USD/CAD slumps in the session, influenced by rising oil prices and US dollar weakness. An evening-star candle pattern is in the making, USD/CAD could slump lower. Strong support lies around the …
