USD/CAD remains on the front foot around the highest levels since October 2020. Downbeat Canadian inflation contrasted mostly firmer US housing data, risk-off to favor bulls. Yields dribble around …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD pokes 23-month high near 1.3270 as oil drops, DXY cheers hawkish Fed bias - September 20, 2022
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls delight on bullish engulfing formation, 1.3500 eyed - September 20, 2022
- You can sail on a lavish cruise from Seattle to Vancouver for only $233 CAD - September 20, 2022