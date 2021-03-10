USD/CAD is trading in a tight range following Tuesday’s decline. WTI consolidates weekly losses, hold above $64 ahead of EIA data. Bank of Canada is expected to keep its policy rate unchanged at 0.25% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD posts modest daily gains around 1.2650 ahead of BoC policy announcements - March 10, 2021
- USD/CAD analysis: Could break channel pattern - March 10, 2021
- USD/CAD: Loonie to extend its strength on a break of 1.2600 – OCBC - March 10, 2021