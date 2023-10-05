USD/CAD trades in positive territory for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday. Selling pressure in oil prices dragged the commodity-linked Loonie lower. US ADP private payrolls for September came in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD posts modest gains around 1.3750, Canadian PMI, US Jobless Claims eyed - October 4, 2023
- USD / CAD – Canadian dollar trading with negative bias - October 4, 2023
- USD/CAD: Loonie Weakness Extends as Oil Prices Drop - October 4, 2023