USD/CAD Price Analysis: 1.3160 holds the key to further upside

USD/CAD struggles to refresh a three-day high flashed on Tuesday. RSI recovery from oversold conditions suggests further consolidation of the declines from 1.3420. 1.3100 offers immediate support …
