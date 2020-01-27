USD/CAD Price Analysis: 1.3200 becomes the tough nut to crack for buyers

Sustained break of 50-day SMA propels the quote to 100-day SMA. The early-month top could challenge sellers during the pullback. USD/CAD takes the bids to 1.3160 while heading into the European open …
