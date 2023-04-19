USD/CAD prints mild gains to reverse the previous day’s losses, grinds higher around the key upside hurdle. 200-DMA, three-week-old descending trend line and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement together …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: 1.3400 appears a tough nut to crack for bulls - April 18, 2023
- 3D CAD Software Market Size 2023 with SWOT and PESTAL Analysis | Forecast to 2030 - April 18, 2023
- Closing Bell: BMO S&P 500 Hedged CAD ETF up on Tuesday (ZUE) - April 18, 2023