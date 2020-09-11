USD/CAD has found demand on a monthly support area which gives rise to an opportunity to target resistance as the five-month consecutive waterfall trend starts to correct. The following flow of charts …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: 1:3 R/R but setup, target 1.3300 - September 10, 2020
- Chart of the Dçday: EUR/CAD - September 10, 2020
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Canadian Dollar Loses Some Ground After Yesterday’s Move - September 10, 2020