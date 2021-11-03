September’s low adds to the upside filters before convincing buyers. USD/CAD seesaws near 1.2410, grinds higher following the biggest daily jump in two weeks. In doing so, the Loonie pair battles …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: 20-day EMA guards immediate upside amid sluggish momentum - November 2, 2021
- USD/CAD reclaims 1.2400 amid risk-on market sentiment, ahead of the Fed - November 2, 2021
- USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Dollar Rallies Ahead of the Fed - November 2, 2021