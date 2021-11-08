USD/CAD Price Analysis: 200-DMA remains a tough nut to crack for the bulls

USD/CAD loses bullish traction amid firmer WTI prices, USD pullback. USD/CAD’s upswing above 21-DMA falters at the 200-DMA. Daily RSI wavers at 50.00, impending bear cross threatens the upside.
