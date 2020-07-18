USD/CAD Price Analysis: 200-HMA guards immediate downside below 1.3600

USD/CAD eases to 1.3575 during Friday’s Asian session. Even so, the pair seesaws around 50% Fibonacci retracement of July14-16 fall while also saying beyond 200-HMA. Also confirming the bullish bias …
