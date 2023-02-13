USD/CAD consolidates the biggest daily slump in over a month. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement triggers corrective bounce amid oversold RSI. 200-HMA joins sluggish MACD signals to probe Loonie pair buyers.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: 200-HMA probes buyers below 1.3400 - February 13, 2023
- USD/CAD extends recovery above 1.3370 as spotlight shifts to US Inflation - February 12, 2023
- USD/CAD licks its wounds around 1.3350 as Oil bulls take a breather, US inflation eyed - February 12, 2023