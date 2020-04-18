USD/CAD Price Analysis: 200-HMA stands firm to check sellers

EUR/USD is trading above 1.0850, up on the day. Gilead’s Remdesivir drug has shown encouraging signs in curing COVID-19 patients. The safe-haven dollar was on the back foot also amid hopes for …
