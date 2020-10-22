USD/CAD Price Analysis: 200-HMA, weekly resistance line probe recovery moves

USD/CAD bulls attack the week’s high of 1.3152 flashed the previous day. Monday’s lows, 200-HMA challenge immediate upside ahead of a falling trend line from October 15. Sellers can look for entries …
