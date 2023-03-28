USD/CAD remains depressed around fortnight low after two-day downtrend. Bears remain hopeful as Loonie pair’s U-turn from six-month-old horizontal resistance gains support from downbeat oscillators.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: 50-EMA prods bears at three-week low - March 28, 2023
- Southtowners: Sandburg CAD students lauded, Mitchell dubbed Unsung Heroine, and more - March 28, 2023
- 3D CAD for Manufacturing Market SWOT Analysis till 2030 - March 28, 2023