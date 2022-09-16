USD/CAD remains sidelined at the highest levels since November 2020. RSI (14) conditions, 61.8% FE probe bulls, sellers need validation from two-month-old previous resistance. 78.6% FE, late 2020 peak …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: 61.8% FE, overbought RSI tests further upside past 1.3200 - September 16, 2022
- USD/CAD Rebound from 50-Day SMA to Clear September Opening Range - September 15, 2022
- USD/CAD renews 22-month high around 1.3250 on softer oil, firmer DXY ahead of US Michigan CSI - September 15, 2022