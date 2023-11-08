The USD/CAD pair extends a rally inch far from the round-level resistance of 1.3800 in the European session. The Loonie asset is expected to recapture the critical resistance of 1.3800, being …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Aims to recapture 1.3800 as US Dollar rebounds ahead of Fed Powell speech - November 8, 2023
- USD/CAD Outlook: Bulls have the upper hand near weekly top, Fed Chair Powell’s speech in focus - November 8, 2023
- Closing Bell: Sprott Physical Platinum Palladium CAD down on Tuesday (SPPP) - November 8, 2023