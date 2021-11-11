USD/CAD renews monthly high, steady around multi-day top of late. Two-week-old support line tests pullback moves amid firmer Momentum line. USD/CAD bulls take a breather after refreshing the monthly …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Approaches 1.2535-40 key resistance - November 10, 2021
- USD/CAD is moving in on the psychological 1.2500 level - November 10, 2021
- Firm Capital Apartment REIT Reports Strong Q3/2021 Results & Increase in NAV per Unit to USD $9.75 (CAD $11.80) - November 10, 2021