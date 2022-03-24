USD/CAD has slipped below ascending triangle formation, which may strengthen loonie bulls further. Slippage of the RSI (14) below 40.00 will add to the downside filters. A bearish cross of the 20 and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: At make or break near 1.2540, hovers outside the ascending triangle formation - March 23, 2022
- Stingray Group declares CAD 0.075 dividend - March 23, 2022
- Mullen Group declares CAD 0.05 dividend - March 23, 2022