USD/CAD is attempting a recovery from a drop below 1.3100, as the bulls fight back control amid a bounce in the US dollar across the board and a retracement in WTI’s rally. From a near-terrn technical …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Attempts a bounce on 1.3100 after rising wedge breakdown - November 16, 2020
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Resistance At The 50 EMA In Sight - November 15, 2020
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Oil’s the thing, but it’s not everything - November 15, 2020