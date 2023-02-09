The USD/CAD pair has dropped firmly to near 1.3435 after failing to recapture a weekly high around 1.3476 in the early European session. The Loonie asset is following the footprints of the US Dollar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Attempts a breakout of the Falling Channel for the third time - February 9, 2023
- General-Purpose CAD Software Market Latest Trends, Industry Size and Future Prospects 2029 - February 8, 2023
- 3D CAD Market Industry Updates, New Opportunities, Major Strategies, And Forecast 2029 - February 8, 2023