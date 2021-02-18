USD/CAD Price Analysis: Back above 1.27 after testing 5-day SMA support

USD/CAD has bounced up from the 5-day Simple Moving Average support to print session highs above 1.27. However, resistance at 1.2746 is still intact. A break above that level is needed to invalidate …
