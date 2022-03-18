USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears approach 200-DMA, nine-month-old support

USD/CAD remains pressured for the fourth consecutive day, eyes key supports. Bearish MACD, sustained break of 50 and 100-DMA favor sellers. Corrective pullback needs validation from 1.2700 to convince …
