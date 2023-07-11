USD/CAD fell to a one week low on Tuesday, while oil prices climbed and investors looked forward to a likely interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada. At the time of writing, USD/CAD is at 1.3220 and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears are moving in ahead of the BoC - July 11, 2023
- Martello Announces CAD$2.5M Private Placement - July 11, 2023
- CANADA FX DEBT-CAD notches 6-day high ahead of expected BoC rate hike - July 11, 2023