USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears attack 1.2800 to retake controls

USD/CAD sellers attack 1.2800 threshold during the first negative daily performance amid early Tuesday. The Loonie pair rose to the highest since August 20 the previous day. However, failures to stay …
