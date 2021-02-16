USD/CAD drops to 1.2635 in the latest pullback from 1.2649 during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the loonie pair remains depressed near the lowest since January 21, tested during the late …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears attack key supports above 1.2600 - February 15, 2021
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Oil Market Rally Boosts Canadian Dollar - February 15, 2021
- CAD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls run away with it, but bears monitoring for fading opportunity - February 15, 2021