Confirmation of bearish chart pattern, U-turn from 200-HMA hurdle favor sellers. USD/CAD prints the first intraday loss in three as sellers attack 1.3600 early Tuesday. In doing so, the Loonie pair …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears eye 1.3500 amid rising wedge confirmation - October 31, 2022
- USD/CAD retreats towards 1.3600 despite downbeat oil prices, US/Canada PMIs eyed - October 31, 2022
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears losing their grip as price attempts to break channel resistance - October 31, 2022
Discussion about this post