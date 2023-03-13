USD/CAD bears are in the market at start of week. Bears eye a break of the daily trendline support. The Canadian Dollar barely changed against its US counterpart on Friday, but it is gaining momentum …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears home in on daily trendline support - March 12, 2023
- Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. Announces Private Placement of $5.89 Million CAD - March 12, 2023
- USD/CAD gains after Bank of Canada holds rates steady, retains dovish …USD/CAD gains after Bank of Canada holds rates steady, retains dovish … - March 12, 2023