USD/CAD portrays failed recovery from nine-month low, within weekly bearish channel. 200-HMA, fortnight-old descending resistance line act as additional upside filters. Immediate rising support line …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears keep reins within one-week-old falling channel around 1.3150 - June 26, 2023
- USD/CAD slips below 1.3200 as US Dollar retreat ahead of US/Canada inflation, ignores downbeat Oil Price - June 25, 2023
- Star Wars Shatterpoint Officially Announces Padme, Cad Bane Squad Packs - June 25, 2023