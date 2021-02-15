USD/CAD remains depressed below key resistance confluence amid bearish MACD. Multiple lows marked since early January restricts immediate downside. USD/CAD holds lower ground near 1.2686 amid the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears keep the reins below 1.2740 - February 14, 2021
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Watching the wells come home - February 14, 2021
- GBP/CAD Week-Ahead Predictions: UK And Canadian Inflation Key For Pound-Canadian Dollar Outlook - February 14, 2021