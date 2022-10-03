USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears making their move for 1.3750 key daily support

USD/CAD bears have pounced from 1.3800 for a move into the 1.3750s. 1.3750 is a key area of support given the daily trendline. USD/CAD is on the move to the downside with 1.3750 on the bear’s radar.
