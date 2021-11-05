USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears move in and eye test of 1.2410/30

USD/CAD is under pressure following an hourly spike into resistance. The correction from resistance opens risk of a downside test of the 1.2410/30 area. USD/CAD has been a strong performer on Thursday …
