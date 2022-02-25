USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears need clear break of 1.2765 for conviction

USD/CAD sellers attack previous resistance line from early January. Failures to cross 78.6% Fibonacci retracement, downbeat RSI favor bears. USD/CAD remains pressured around an intraday low of 1.2771 …
