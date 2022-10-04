The formation of a Double Top formed a base for a bearish reversal. USD/CAD bears are hovering around the 20-EMA while the 50-EMA has already turned downwards. A range shift move the RSI (14) into the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears poke 200-EMA above 1.3600, Double Top sets to activate - October 3, 2022
- USD/CAD: Loonie Rallies as Crude Surges, Fed Rate Hike Bets Pare Back - October 3, 2022
- Pixel Watch Band early hands-on suggests $59 USD ($66 CAD) pricing - October 3, 2022