The Fed will determine when the price heads towards 1.3320s and then the 1.3150s or, on the upside, we have 1.3380s that guard the 1.3450/80s. As per the prior analysis, USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears ready to pounce depending on the Fed - February 1, 2023
- Computer Aided Detection (Cad) Market 2023 : Regional Trade, Company Profile Analysis, Business Strategies and PESTEL Analysis by 2029 - February 1, 2023
- CAD testing before kidney transplant does not reduce death rate and early MI: JAMA - February 1, 2023