USD/CAD challenges a four-week-long falling trendline hurdle. Bulls need a break above the Oct.15 high of 1.3260. The Canadian dollar is losing ground alongside the losses in oil …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Better bid, chipping away at falling trendline - October 25, 2020
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Making the drift lower seem stationary - October 25, 2020
- A Closer Look at CAD in COMSOL Multiphysics 5.6 - October 25, 2020