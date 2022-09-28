USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bullish pennant, weekly support line favors buyers above 1.37010

USD/CAD grinds higher around two-year low, stays inside bullish chart formation. MACD signals hint at further grinding, one-week-old support challenge bears. Buyers could aim for 1.3850-55 resistance …
